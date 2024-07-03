House explodes in Wisconsin with one man inside

LAFAYETTE, Wis. — A house in Lafayette, Wisconsin exploded Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One man who was in the home at the time was taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to Elkhorn Fire Chief Trent Eichmann.

It took 30 to 40 minutes for firefighters to get to the man, who was rescued from the basement of the house.

His identity and condition are not yet known.

According to the man's family, he was the only person inside the home when it exploded, Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber said.

Emergency responders are continuing to search the area for more victims.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have been a propane gas explosion, Eichmann said. Since the area is rural, it is not serviced by natural gas.

"I've talked to a couple other fire departments locally, and they heard the boom, felt the boom," Eichmann said.

Officials do not believe there is a continued risk to the area at this time.

