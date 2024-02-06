Hosting a Super Bowl watch party? Bank reports show how much you can expect to spend

Super Bowl LVIII is quickly approaching, and many people are making plans to host their watch parties.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz looks into how much a Super Bowl watch party could cost you on News Center 7 at 5:30.

According to the National Retail Federation, roughly 112 million people across the country plan to throw or attend a Super Bowl party this weekend.

More than 16 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

With Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (14-5) being hosted in Las Vegas, those attending should expect big crowds and high prices.

“It’s a big weekend in Las Vegas,” travel expert Emily Kaufman said.

If you want to travel to Vegas just to watch the game at a bar or casino, the average price for a hotel room is $391 per night, according to Travel Platform Hooper.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to score some great Super Bowl deals,” Kaufman said.

It’ll be much cheaper to watch the game from your couch.

The National Retail Federation said total Super Bowl spending for food, drinks, apparel, and decorations is expected to reach a record $17.3 billion.

That averages out to be $86.04 per person.

“A Super Bowl party at home is going to be the best bang for your buck,” Kaufman said.

According to a Super Bowl Food Spending Report by Wells Fargo, ground beef prices are up nearly 12% when compared to last year.

But, the price of fresh chicken wings is cheaper, averaging $3.26 a pound.

To save some money, the Wells Fargo reports suggest canned soft drinks will cost more than bottled ones.

You can watch the big game right here on News Center 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

