Hornets star Lamelo Ball reportedly set to miss 'significant time' with sprained ankle

The Charlotte Hornets will be without star Lamelo Ball for the foreseeable future.

Ball is expected to miss “significant time” after he sprained his right ankle in their game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. While Ball avoided a fracture in his ankle, the team is expected to be cautious with his return.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle and is likely to miss extended time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tests show Ball avoided a fracture in the ankle, which required surgery last season, and a cautious approach is expected. pic.twitter.com/kciSB72aw9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2023

Ball missed the second half of last season with a fractured right ankle that needed surgery, which is part of the concern with his latest sprained ankle. How long Ball will be sidelined this time, however, is still unclear.

Ball went up for a layup over Magic forward Paolo Banchero with just more than two minutes left in the first half of their 130-117 loss on Sunday afternoon in Orlando. As Ball came down, his right ankle landed awkwardly and Ball crashed down to the court in pain.

He had to be helped off to the locker room, and didn’t put much weight on his ankle as he did so.

LaMelo Ball was injured on this play and had to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Tpbh2U6eYs — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) November 27, 2023

Ball has averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds so far this season, his fourth in the league. He’s dropped at least 30 points in seven of their last 10 games, too. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $205.9 million extension with the team this past offseason.

The Hornets are 5-10 this season headed into Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.