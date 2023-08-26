Hornets reportedly sign forward P.J. Washington to 3-year, $48 million contract

Veteran forward P.J. Washington will reportedly return to the Charlotte Hornets on a new three-year, $48 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Washington, who was a restricted free agent this summer, averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 reobunds and 2.4 assists per game.
Restricted free agent F PJ Washington has agreed on a new three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, @LiftSportsMngmt agent Kevin Bradbury and Washington Sports Group’s Paul Washington Sr. tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tNoEfhPkeZ— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2023