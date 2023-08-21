Hilary unleashes historic flash floods: Photos

on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. in Mexico's Baja California peninsula, leaving at least one person dead.
In the desert resort city of Palm Springs, about 50% of the average annual rainfall was seen on Sunday, or more than 2.25 inches, . Raywood Flats saw the most rainfall through Sunday evening in Southern California with 10.55 inches.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during a Monday morning press conference there weren’t any major injuries from the storm and the majority of the impact included street flooding that stranded drivers and submerged cars across the city.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also reported there were no injuries or damage from a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that also hit Southern California on Sunday.
Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, .
The storm, previously a Category 1 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Monday morning. But due to ongoing heavy rain, multiple flash flood warnings have been issued in the Southwestern U.S. as it heads North, .