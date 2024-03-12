High school seniors concerned about paying for college as FAFSA problems continue

Across the country, high school seniors are saying they face unneeded stress due to trouble with new federal financial forms.

Some students are wondering how they will pay for college. Lawmakers are demanding answers by tomorrow.

As students are waking to hear back from colleges, some are also waiting to hear if they can afford it.

“Because of inflation... its just so hard, it is really hard to go to college on my own,” High school senior Erik Soelberg said.

Its a concern many high school seniors share. This year, the Department of Education updated the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

It was an effort to make applying for aid easier, but the process has been far from smooth.

Nearly two dozen Senate Democrats urged Department of Education leaders to fix an error in the app that blocked some students if their parents don’t have a social security number.

Lawmakers are demanding to know when there will be a permanent solution and how students will be notified by Tuesday.

The technical glitch is the latest hiccup in the rollout of the new federal form. Republican lawmakers have been critical about the delays in the rollout.

The delays include the Department of Education telling colleges they might not receive student aid forms until March.

Now some students say they’ve had to get creative to find a way to pay for college.

“I applied for an ROTC scholarship because it was hard to afford college on my own,” Soelberg said.

With millions of college students counting on student air, a handful of schools have adjusted their commitment deadlines to support students in the process.

“Nobody really knows how they are going to afford it. The ones like me who cant and have to figure something out... the loans and everything, its frustrating... We will see what happens,” Soelberg said.





