Heat's Tyler Herro balks at Darius Garland picking on his defense vs. Cavaliers: 'I'm not f***ing around'

As could be expected, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro didn't take very kindly to Darius Garland saying that the Cleveland Cavaliers' strategy in their first-round NBA playoff series was to "pick on" the sixth-year guard. Garland then followed up by saying the Cavs' tactic was to "pick on their weak defenders."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Herro took issue with being called a weak defender — especially by Garland, who isn't known for shutting down opposing guards either.

"Somebody that doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking either," Herro said, <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6309871/2025/04/25/tyler-herro-darius-garland-defense-comments/">via The Athletic</a>. "He don't play any defense and we'll see that tomorrow. He don't play no D."

Based on defensive rating — which the NBA calculates based on points allowed per 100 possessions, factoring in challenged shots, rebounds and forced turnovers — Garland is not a good defender at 119.8. However, Herro rates much worse at 134.9 (ranked with teammates Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell).

Herro had 33 points in Miami's 121-112 loss in Game 2 with a defensive rating of 123.8, while Garland had 21 points and rated 125 on defense. The Heat fell behind 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

"I mean, I'm not f—ing around. I don't think there's anything to f— around about," <a data-i13n="cpos:13;pos:1" href="https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6309871/2025/04/25/tyler-herro-darius-garland-defense-comments/">Herro added</a>. "But we had said some words to each other on the court and then looked like he was in his feelings to go to the media to say that after the game. I mean, that kind of says everything right there."

After the Cavaliers continually scored on Herro in Game 1's 121-100 win, he played better on defense in Game 2 when Cleveland again tried to isolate him on Garland, Sam Merrill and Donovan Mitchell. But now that more attention is being directed at Herro's defense, his effort against Cleveland's top scorers will be closely scrutinized.

Game 3 between the Heat and Cavaliers tips off on Saturday from Miami's Kaseya Arena at 1 p.m. ET.