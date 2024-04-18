National

Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat will be out multiple weeks after injuring his knee against the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Butler injured his knee early in the game but was somehow able to play another three quarters. The Heat lost 105-104.

