Heat wave continues to scorch U.S. as forecasters warn of record-breaking highs. The latest on extreme temperatures seen across the globe.

The extreme heat that is affecting much of the United States won’t break entirely next week. Some places around the country will see an increasing intensity in temperatures, while others should see slight relief from this dangerous heat wave.

Here’s what we know about the ongoing heat situation.

🌡️ Where parts of the U.S. are seeing extremely high temperatures

This week has been a scorcher across much of the United States — and there will be little relief through the first weekend of the summer.

According to the National Weather Service, the extreme heat will shift from the Midwest and Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic states over the weekend.

Around 100 million people were under heat advisories in 18 states across the country — many within the I-95 corridor, which runs along the East Coast. Though parts of the Northeast were expected to see cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s, the mid-Atlantic temperatures were forecast to rise into the mid-90s and possibly reach the 100s on Saturday, per the NWS.

New York City's heat index — a measure of how the high temperatures really feel when relative humidity is factored in — could reach 103 this weekend. In Philadelphia, the heat index could reach 110 on Sunday. Washington, D.C.'s heat index was forecast to reach up to 110 on Saturday.

Read more:As the U.S. heat wave drags on, experts warn of deadly 'wet-bulb' temperatures. Here's what those are.

Parts of Southern California, Arizona and Nevada were forecast to experience temperatures above 100°F this weekend. NWS meteorologists also predicted “monsoon-like” conditions in the southwestern U.S. as heat continues to build in the region.

Throughout the country, “numerous record-tying/breaking highs are possible,” forecasters said — and noted that “the combination of this heat coming early in the summer season and persisting over several days increases the level of heat stress for those without reliable air conditioning.”

In the U.S., regions hit hardest by the heatwave saw a sharp increase in heat-related emergency room visits, per the health tracker available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

🌎 Where else on the globe is experiencing extreme heat

Extreme heat is affecting much of the Northern Hemisphere. In Europe, Serbia recorded temperatures of 104°F, while the heat fueled forest fires in Greece and Portugal. The European Union's climate change monitoring service reports that the current heat waves come after 12 consecutive months of record warmth.

Meanwhile, the heat wave in Southeast Asia triggered the closure of schools, as well as health warnings. More than 100 people died in India due to the heat. In Saudi Arabia, hundreds of people died on the Hajj pilgrimage to the Grand Mosque in Mecca due to extreme heat.

⛅ How is climate change involved?

Experts say the Earth will continue to warm overall due to the effects of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities. The effects will impact everything from the health of humans to our infrastructure, and some experts say these changes will happen faster than scientists had earlier predicted.

The World Weather Attribution group of scientists said Thursday that recent heat that has affected the U.S., Mexico and Central America was made 35 times more likely because of warming from the burning of oil, coal and natural gas.