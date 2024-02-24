Hawks power forward Onyeka Okongwu will miss two weeks with sprained left toe

Will the Atlanta Hawks ever be completely healthy?

The world may never know, especially after the Hawks announced that power forward Onyeka Okongwu will miss two weeks after sustaining a toe injury versus the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12.

At the time, coach Quinn Snyder didn't want to commit to the severity or timeline of Okongwu's injury.

"I don't want to speak out of turn as far as a timeline goes, but he's not going to be available for the foreseeable future," Snyder said then.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis) has been placed in a walking boot.



He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/UdoLD76h1L — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 24, 2024

Okongwu sprained the big toe of his left foot in Atlanta's 136-126 loss to the Bulls. He finished the game with 11 points and 12 boards. On the season, he's averaging 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 53 games played — eight starts.

Atlanta just got center Clint Capela back in the lineup on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, after he was sidelined since Feb. 3. Capela still remains on a minutes restriction, however.

And now the Hawks will once again be without a key contributor. The expectation is that Bruno Fernando will step in as Capela's primary backup at center until Okongwu returns to the fold. Jalen Johnson, who has finished as the leading rebounder for Atlanta the last two games, is another option the team could go with.