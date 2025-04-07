Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill wife on hiking trail pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The doctor who is accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail pleaded not guilty on Monday during a court appearance via video conference.

Gerhardt Konig's not guilty plea is "a substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife," his attorney, Thomas Otake, said in a statement, according to Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV.

"There are two sides to every story, and thus far only one side has been shared," Otake said. "The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time."

Arielle Konig alleged she was on the Pali Puka Trail on Oahu with her husband to celebrate her birthday on March 24 when Gerhardt Konig stood near the edge and asked her to take a selfie with him, according to court documents.

She said she didn’t feel comfortable being that close to the edge, so she said no and walked away, the documents said. Gerhardt Konig, 46, allegedly "yelled at her to come back, and when she refused, he pushed her into the bushes," the documents said.

As Gerhardt Konig pushed her toward the cliff’s edge, he "was yelling something to the effect of, 'Get back over there, I’m so f------- sick of you!’" according to another court document.

Arielle Konig said he hit her in the head with a rock about 10 times while grabbing the back of her head and smashing her face into the ground, the court documents said.

She said she then saw her husband take two syringes from his bag and "attempt to use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him," the documents said.

Another hiker intervened, the documents said, and Arielle Konig told the hiker, "He is trying to kill me."

Gerhardt Konig was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, officials said.

Arielle Konig said she suffered a broken thumb, bruising on her head and body and severe lacerations to her face and scalp. She was hospitalized and has since been released, according to her attorney.

The Konigs live on Maui with their two sons, ages 4 and 2.

Three days after the alleged attack, Arielle Konig filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, writing in the document, "I am fearful that if Gerhardt is released from custody, he will return to Maui and attempt to harm or kill me, as well as harm or kill our children or other family members."

She said in December, Gerhardt Konig accused her of having an affair, "which led to extreme jealousy on his part" and led him to try to "control and monitor all of my communications," the petition said. She said they went to individual and couples counseling.

