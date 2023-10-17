‘Hate speech is unacceptable;’ Hate crimes on the rise amid Israel and Hamas conflict

WASHINGTON DC — The FBI said it saw an increase in hate crimes, with more than 11,600 reports just last year.

The new analysis comes as both Jewish and Muslim groups are reporting an increase in hateful rhetoric as the war between Israel and Gaza continues.

Hate crime offenses were motivated by Bias toward race, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation, according to the FBI’s report.

This week, authorities are investigating a deadly federal hate crime out of Chicago.

According to police, a Palestinian-American boy was murdered and his mother was attacked by their landlord on Saturday.

The attack was allegedly because they are Muslim.

News Center 7′s Kirstin Garriss talked with officials from Muslim and Jewish groups about the recent increase in threats.

“It’s really our political leaders that need to say that anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim hate speech is unacceptable, whether it’s coming from here in America or from our allies overseas,” Edward Ahmed Mitchell, with the Council of American-Islamic Relations said.

The regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, Meredith Weisel told Garriss what Jewish institutions are doing.

“For Jewish institutions, we’re telling them, you know, limit your building access, a lot of them do nowadays, anyway, you know, if you go to any synagogue, their doors are usually locked,” Weisel said.

The FBI also said more local law enforcement agencies are submitting incident reports to them

