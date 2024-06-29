Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda dies at 86

San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals great Orlando Cepeda has Friday, the Giants announced Friday. He was 86 years old.

Elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999 via the veterans committee, Cepeda was among the most-feared power bats of his generation and one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players. His loss comes only 10 days after the death of Willie Mays, with whom he starred on the Giants for nine seasons.

The #SFGiants are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hall-of-Famer and #ForeverGiant, Orlando Cepeda pic.twitter.com/KVB9AwjAPB — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 29, 2024

The Giants announced his death during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a moment of silence before the sixth inning.

This article will be updated with more information.