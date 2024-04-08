Guardians turn home opener pregame into 2024 solar eclipse viewing party

Baseball is typically the main attraction at Cleveland's Progressive Field. But on Monday, with a total solar eclipse moving across North America – including 15 U.S. states, parts of Mexico and eastern Canada – the moon blocking the sun provided the main event for millions of people.

The Cleveland Guardians moved the start of their home game versus the Chicago White Sox on Monday to allow fans to watch the eclipse and not let the natural phenomenon interfere with the play on the field. Besides, the players were just as excited to watch the eclipse as fans and media, which was demonstrated by some excellent photos and videos from the scene.

The Guardians enjoyed the eclipse just like the rest of us. 😲#Guardians pic.twitter.com/dEotK4EAuQ — Cleveland Guardians Baseball (@GuardiansTalk) April 8, 2024

It got dark here in a hurry pic.twitter.com/PKeR5aCblf — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers players were also seen checking out the eclipse during pregame warmups.

Time lapse video on field at PNC Park in the hour leading up to the eclipse. You can see the light change in the last few seconds, with the Clemente Bridge lighting up to create a cool effect. pic.twitter.com/kpiVDKpzop — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 8, 2024

Baseball wasn't the only sport doing its business that briefly stepped aside. Players, caddies, fans and reporters at Augusta National Golf Club stopped to look up at the sky Monday afternoon during a practice round for the Masters.

Athletes who weren't on hand at sporting events showed their interest in the phenomenon, as well. Joining millions of other spectators across the path of the eclipse were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his family and members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

The spectacle of moon blocking the sun and casting a shadow across the United States made everyone a fan and spectator on Monday afternoon. That created a rare circumstance with professional athletes and regular people alike sharing a major experience, and made for some memorable images to enjoy.