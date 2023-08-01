Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann due in court

NEW YORK — Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann is set to appear in court on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate the slayings.

Police last week concluded their search at Heuermann's suburban Massapequa Park, Long Island, home and investigators are now sifting through the evidence recovered there.

Police also dug up Heuermann's backyard during the search, though Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said last week that authorities had still not ruled in or ruled out whether any alleged victims were killed at the house.

Heuermann, a New York City architect and father of two, was arrested on July 13 for the murders of three sex workers -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found covered in burlap on Long Island's South Shore in 2010. The young women disappeared in 2009 and 2010.

Heuermann's wife filed for divorce after his arrest.

Heuermann's attorney has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The Long Island resident is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007, though he has not been charged in that case.

