Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points, 19 rebounds lead Bucks to 121-112 win over Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo went just over the 32-minute limit that Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers is trying to keep his star under versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Rivers is trying to cap Antetokounmpo's minutes to prevent the two-time NBA MVP from aggravating a left calf strain.

Playing 32 minutes and 37 seconds, Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in a 121-112 win over Denver at Fiserv Forum. He was even on the bench as the Bucks began to pull away, eventually building a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez followed Antetokounmpo with 22 points, while Damian Lillard scored 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 16. The Bucks have won five of six games and eight of their past 10. Milwaukee improved to 33-25, staying a half-game ahead of the surging Detroit Pistons for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are off until Saturday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets play the second end of a back-to-back on Friday, continuing their four-game road trip versus the Pistons.