Georgia sheriff whose office investigated 2023 school shooting threat speaks out

NEW YORK — A Georgia sheriff whose office in 2023 investigated an online school shooting threat that led to Colt Gray, the teen now accused of a deadly rampage inside his high school last week, said they "probably" dropped the ball on notifying the suspect's school district about monitoring him.

Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing two students and two teachers in Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 45 miles north of Atlanta. Nine others were also injured. Colt Gray had transferred from another school in neighboring Jackson County to Apalachee only two weeks prior, the sheriff's department in Barrow County told ABC News.

In May of last year, the sheriff's office in Jackson County investigated an online school shooting threat that the FBI said was traced to Colt Gray. The FBI reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after Discord users alerted the Bureau about a post threatening a shooting at a middle school in Jefferson, Georgia.

An investigator interviewed Colt Gray and his father about the post at their home on May 21, 2023. The then-13-year-old told the investigator he had a Discord account but had deleted it months earlier and denied making the threats online, according to a transcript of the interview. There was no probable cause for arrest, the FBI said in a statement.

Following the investigation, a former captain in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office sent a note to the FBI saying that "we have made area schools aware and will monitor this subject," according to the sheriff's office. The FBI also said in a statement that Jackson County "alerted local schools for continued monitoring of the subject."

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said following the school shooting in Barrow County, the FBI alerted her that the suspect was the same teenager her office had investigated last year. Mangum said in a news release on Sept. 6 that after "speaking with Dr. Donna McMullan with the Jefferson City Schools On September 5, 2024, it came to my attention they had no record of being notified of a threat by Colt Gray who was enrolled there."

The incident raises questions about whether the previous district could have forwarded that information to Barrow County Schools officials once Colt Gray transferred to their district two weeks ago.

Asked by ABC News on Monday whether her office dropped the ball, Mangum said not on the investigation.

"But on notifying the school, probably," she said, noting that some personnel who worked on the case left the office before the shooting incident last week. "Because I don't know. If you say area schools are notified, who did you talk to and what school did you talk to? I don't know."

Mangum maintained that the 2023 investigation was "done thoroughly" but said she is unable to provide an answer about what happened with the school notification.

"I'm the sheriff. The bottom line is, it falls on me because I am the sheriff," she continued.

Mangum said Monday her office was looking into emails to see if they could find any records, but at this time they only have the note the former captain sent to the FBI stating that the office did notify schools. She said she has yet to speak to the former captain who sent the note to the FBI and the former investigator who interviewed Colt Gray. She indicated that she didn't know whether the former captain made phone calls to any area schools instead of leaving a paper trail.

ABC News has reached out to the former captain and investigator for comment.

As for the investigation into the online school shooting threat, Mangum said there wasn't probable cause for an arrest or to charge the teen with making a terroristic threat.

"As far as the investigation, no, I don't see anything else that could have been done back then in May of 2023 that he could have done. He did everything he could do at that time with what he had," Mangum said of the investigator.

She said she believes the 2023 investigation will likely be important for the prosecution regarding the school shooting last week.

Mangum said she is "heartbroken" over the deadly incident.

"My prayers go out to those families that lost their loved ones," she said. "It hurts me to even think that that could have happened anywhere."

Colt Gray has been charged as an adult with four counts of felony murder. More charges will be filed, prosecutors said.

His father, Colin Gray, has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He is accused of "knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon," GBI Director Chris Hosey said last week.

The father and son both made their first court appearances on Friday. Neither has entered a plea and both are set to return to court on Dec. 4.

