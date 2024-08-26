Georgia RB Roderick Robinson out for opener vs. Clemson, perhaps longer

Georgia’s backfield will rely on players who weren't significant contributors in 2023 against No. 13 Clemson.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said at a news conference on Monday that running back Roderick Robinson had surgery on his toe and will miss at least the opener against the Tigers on Saturday. Robinson is No. 1 Georgia's leading returning rusher from the 2023 season.

Smart said that Robinson's injury would be "week to week" but as longtime Georgia writer Seth Emerson of the Athletic noted, that likely means he won't be back anytime soon.

Georgia will also be without newcomer Trevor Etienne on Saturday against the Tigers. Etienne, the brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, was arrested for DUI over the offseason and is suspended for the opener. Etienne rushed 131 times for 753 yards and eight TDs for Florida in 2023 and has averaged nearly six yards a carry across two seasons with the Gators.

Without Robinson and Etienne, Georgia will likely rely on Branson Robinson and others in Week 1. Roderick Robinson rushed for 196 yards a season ago on 24 carries, and was behind both Daijuan Edwards and Kendall Milton. Edwards and Milton combined for over 1,600 yards and scored 27 rushing touchdowns a season ago.

Week 1 will also be Branson Robinson’s first big chance to shine on the field for the Bulldogs. A four-star recruit in the class of 2022, Robinson rushed for 341 yards as Georgia won the national title in 2022. He was set for significant playing time alongside Edwards and Milton in 2023 but suffered a knee injury in fall camp and ended up missing the entire season.