Gaetz's deposition in civil defamation case moved to June: Sources

WASHINGTON — Rep. Matt Gaetz's deposition in a civil defamation case brought by a longtime friend has been moved to June after initially being set for April 5, multiple sources told ABC News.

Gaetz was subpoenaed in March by attorneys representing the woman who was at the center of a yearslong investigation into accusations that Gaetz had sex with her when she was a minor, ABC News was first to report last month.

Gaetz's longtime friend, Chris Dorworth, brought the defamation suit against the woman and others, including the Florida congressman's former friend Joel Greenberg, alleging he was defamed during the Justice Department's probe into the matter. The probe ended last year with no charges being brought against Gaetz.

Gaetz is not a party to the defamation lawsuit.

The deposition could see Gaetz asked under oath about about whether he had sexual relations with the woman when she was a minor.

Gaetz's office did not respond to request for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.