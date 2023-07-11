Funding shortfall leads Air Force to suspend personnel moves, bonuses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Air Force is delaying some personnel moves and bonuses because of a funding shortfall.

The military branch has experienced higher than predicted personnel costs. As a result, most moves scheduled after July are now on hold.

The Air Force is also pausing some bonus payments, including those for re-enlisting and incentive pay for difficult assignments.

The suspensions could impact tens of thousands of service members, including those expected to return to the United States from living overseas, CNN reported.

Both the personnel moves and bonus suspensions are expected to pick back up in the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

