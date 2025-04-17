FSU shooting latest: 2 dead, 6 injured; 20-year-old suspect in custody

FLORIDA — The son of a local sheriff's deputy allegedly opened fire near the Student Union at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, authorities said.

The suspect -- 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student -- was shot by responders and has been hospitalized, police said. He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Ikner is the son of a current Leon County sheriff's deputy, according to Sheriff Walter McNeil. He had access to one of his mother's personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, the sheriff said. It appeared Ikner had a handgun and a shotgun with him, police said.

The suspect's mother has been a deputy with the department for more than 18 years and "her service to this community has been exceptional," McNeil said.

The suspect was also a "long-standing member" of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said.

He was "engaged in a number of training programs that we have," the sheriff said, adding, "Not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons."

The campus has been secured, police said.

Police have not identified the two people killed but said they were not students.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it's received six patients, all in fair condition.

In a statement to the Florida State University community, the institution's president, Richard McCullough, called the shooting a "tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus."

"Right now, our focus is on taking care of people. That means the victims and their families. It means students, faculty, and staff who were nearby and are now trying to make sense of what they experienced. And it means every person in our campus community who is feeling shaken or overwhelmed," the president said.

The families of the victims in the shooting have been contacted, according to the latest update from the university's FSU Alerts. Those who have been separated from their belongings during the shooting will have the opportunity to retrieve them at a later date.

Sophomore Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class near the Student Union when she heard what sounded like yelling outside.

"Right after, the active threat alarm went off," she said. "Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom."

"We were quiet and some were whispering," Maldonado said. "Some were also crying and helping each other. Like a student next to me told me to put my backpack in front of me to protect myself."

"A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another cop came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up, Maldonado said.

Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.

Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in South Florida in 2018, said some of Jaime's classmates now attend FSU.

"Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today," Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. "As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families."

FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Olivia Osteen, Sony Salzman and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

