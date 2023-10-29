'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at home at 54

LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- "Friends" star Matthew Perry died in his Pacific Palisades home Saturday afternoon, per police and law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News. According to the LAPD, a call was received at 4:07 p.m. PT for a male in his 50s who was unresponsive. The LAPD says after arriving on scene no ambulance transfer was required for a call to that street. Perry was 54 years old.

In a statement Sunday, the LAPD said Perry "was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi" on Saturday at "around 4 p.m." PT. "The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased," police said.

"Due to the celebrity status of Mr. Perry, Detectives from Robbery Homicide Division responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation," the LAPD said in its statement. "Although there were no obvious signs of trauma, the official cause of Perry's death is pending the coroner's investigation."

There were no signs of foul play on the scene, according to law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner positively identified the body as Perry on Sunday morning and will determine the cause of death.

The actor was known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit ensemble sitcom "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the verified Instagram account for "Friends" posted to Instagram on Saturday evening.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," said in a statement that they were also devastated by Perry's death and hailed him for his talents.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement said.

Perry also starred in the TV series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and was the co-creator and star of the sitcom "Mr. Sunshine." His film career included the movies "Fools Rush In," "Almost Heroes" and "17 Again."

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for his portrayal of the titular educator in the 2006 TV film "The Ron Clark Story."

Perry -- the son of actor, singer, and model John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Langford, a press secretary for former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau -- moved from Ottawa to Los Angeles as a teenager.

After graduating high school, he began booking roles on TV shows such as "Growing Pains" and "90210" before being cast at the age of 24 on "Friends" as the sarcastic, neurotic Chandler -- skyrocketing to stardom.

In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," a memoir published last year, Perry opened up about battling and overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse behind the scenes.

He told "Good Morning America" he hoped speaking out would change people's perceptions of those experiencing addiction.

"There's a stigma attached to it, and that's got to end," he said.

In a "20/20" interview with Diane Sawyer last year, Perry estimated that he went through detox 65 times and went to rehab 15 times and recounted nearly dying after he was hospitalized for a perforated bowel in 2018.

He said he made it his goal to help others who are struggling.

"Obviously, because I was on 'Friends,' more people will listen to me. So I've got to take advantage of that, and I've got to help as many people as I can," Perry said.

In a statement, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said, "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent," the statement continued. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

"We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," they added.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.