French Open 2025: Coco Gauff advances to quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula falls in tough match vs. Lois Boisson

Prior to Monday, it looked like American women could dominate at the 2025 French Open. Coco Gauff took care of her business early, advancing to the quarterfinals. Jessica Pegula, however, could not get the job done, ensuring just two American women will make the final eight.

Gauff, who came into the event as the No. 2 ranked woman, took down No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets Monday. Gauff kept Ekaterina off the board entirely in the first set, blanking the Russian 6-0. Ekaterina threatened to take the second set, but Gauff was able to fend her off, winning the set 7-5.

While Gauff has faced challenges at the French Open, she has yet to play a third set in her four matches. She's dispatched opponents in straight sets each time out, though that could change as the field whittles down.

The win pushes Gauff to the French Open quarterfinals for the fifth time in her career. Of the four Grand Slams, Gauff has been most successful at the French Open. She finished as a quarterfinalist in both 2021 and 2023, made the semifinals in 2024 and finished as a finalist in 2022. Despite that success, Gauff has never won the event.

If Gauff is going to accomplish that feat in 2025, she'll need to take down a fellow American in the quarterfinals. Gauff will play the winner of Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste in the next round. The two Americans face off Monday, with the winner moving on to play Gauff.

Jessica Pegula falls at 2025 French Open

Jessica Pegula looked strong early, but couldn't capitalize against France's own Lois Boisson in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

Things started well for Pegula, who took down Boisson 6-3 in the first set. Pegula stumbled in the second set, however. After trading off games with Boisson early, Pegula struggled late in the set, falling 6-4 to set up a third set.

Boisson looked strong early, taking the first two games. Pegula fought back to take the third game. Pegula eventually pulled ahead before both women started to trade off games. Boisson was able to push her lead to 5-4. With the match on the line, Pegula refused to go out easily. With the game tied 40-40, Boisson and Pegula traded off points. One player would get the advantage only to give it up immediately. After a lengthy back-and-forth, Boisson came out on top, taking the final set 6-4 and winning the match.

With the loss, Pegula becomes the highest-seeded woman to fall so far. For Boisson — who came into the event ranked No. 361 — it marks the biggest victory of her career.

The French Open hasn't been Pegula's best tournament. She's reached the quarterfinals just once, when she fell to Iga Swiatek in the round in 2022.

Swiatek is among the non-American women left at the event. She's joined by women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Qinwen Zheng, Elina Svitolina and Boisson. Those six, along with Gauff and the winner of Keys and Baptiste will make up the quarterfinals at the 2025 French Open.