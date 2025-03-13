Free agency fantasy winners and losers + WTF are these 3 teams doing? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The first week of free agency in the NFL doesn't relent and neither do we on the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast pod. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest fantasy winners and losers so far from this chaotic week in the NFL. Behrens and Harmon start the show by identifying the biggest fantasy winners including Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Harmon also makes a bold prediction about the Broncos and their draft picks.

In the second segment of the show, Behrens shares his biggest losers in fantasy in free agency which includes Patriots QB Drake Maye. Behrens ends the show by asking 'WTF are they doing' about three teams and their decisions so far in free agency.

(3:20) - Andy's fantasy free agency winners

(43:20) - Andy's fantasy free agency losers

(1:02:45) - Andy's 3 'WTF are they doing' teams in free agency

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts