Four-year-old killed, four family members injured in targeted shooting in San Antonio, Texas: Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl was killed and four members of her family injured after two gunmen unloaded a barrage of bullets into a residence in Texas in a targeted shooting, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening at a residence in San Antonio and was captured on neighbors' surveillance cameras, authorities said.

A man and woman in their mid-20s and their three children were shot at the residence, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. All five victims were transported in critical condition to San Antonio Military Medical Center. The 4-year-old has since died from her injuries, Salazar said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The other victims -- including children aged 7 and 8 -- are currently in stable condition, Salazar said.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. CT at a townhome on the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

In surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, two gunmen are seen pulling up alongside the residence in a vehicle believed to be an Infiniti, Salazar said. They then run up to the house and fire weapons similar to a Draco -- a "small AK-47-type weapon" that fires a "devastating round," Salazar said -- before fleeing in the vehicle. Both are wearing ski masks.

Thirty rounds were recovered from the scene, Salazar said.

"This was not a drive-by shooting where they shot from the street," Salazar said. "They wanted to get out and get up close and personal and they wanted to empty enough lead into that home to make sure that they inflicted maximum damage. To make sure that they killed somebody."

One adult was "miraculously" unharmed in the shooting, Salazar said. A second unit attached to the townhome was not shot at, he said.

"I have no doubt that they were after the people in that home, for whatever reason," Salazar said.

Salazar said there are persons of interest they are investigating in the shooting, though he was not able to provide additional details.

"We're pretty certain we're hot on their tracks," he said.

Salazar said they plan to pursue capital murder charges in the shooting.

Authorities do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public, he said Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office's organized crime group and criminal investigation division are investigating.

