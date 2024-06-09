Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins chaotic Canadian Grand Prix

Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix was not your typical Max Verstappen win.

Verstappen got his sixth win of the season ahead of Lando Norris after a chaotic race that included a wet track at the start of the race and multiple safety cars.

Verstappen took over the lead on lap 49 of the 70-lap race when Norris pitted. Norris stayed out longer than anyone else on intermediate tires as the track dried. But as he rejoined the track next to Verstappen, he didn’t have the grip that Verstappen did while on a damp pit exit road.

That allowed Verstappen to sneak ahead and he kept the lead after the final restart of the race. Verstappen easily sprinted away from Norris with 12 laps to go as Norris held onto second ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Russell briefly fell to fifth in the final laps of the race after he went off-track while racing with Oscar Piastri, but he passed Piastri and Hamilton for the final podium spot.