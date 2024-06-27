Former Uvalde school police chief among 2 people indicted in Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas. — Two people have been indicted in connection with the investigation into the 2022 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, ABC Austin affiliate KVUE reported Thursday.

Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been indicted and booked into the Uvalde County jail, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco confirmed to ABC News.

Arredondo is facing 10 charges of child endangerment and being held on a $10,000 bond, an official briefed on the case told ABC News.

The second person indicted is former Uvalde School District police officer Adrian Gonzalez, the San Antonio Express-News and Uvalde Leader News. ABC News has not independently confirmed the second charging.

According to the sheriff, the second person has not surrendered to the jail and is not in custody.

Families of the victims have been notified, according to officials.

The charges were first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

ABC News has reached out to the district attorney for comment.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in the second-worst school shooting in American history.

The Justice Department released a scathing report earlier this year after it found "critical failures" before, during and after the shooting, and major departures from established active-shooter protocols.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell began her criminal investigation into the law enforcement failures shortly after the shooting and convened a grand jury to review evidence against hundreds of officers in January.

Mitchell initially said in May 2023 that she had been "optimistic" that the investigation would be completed by the one-year mark, but added that it was "not surprising" that it was still ongoing "given the magnitude of this investigation."

Mitchell did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

Anne Marie Espinoza, director of communications and marketing for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, released a statement Thursday, saying, "As we have done and continue to do, we extend our sincerest sympathies to all who lost loved ones."

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this challenging situation," Espinoza said.

Ana Rodriquez, mother of Maite Rodriquez, who was killed in the shooting, confirmed that the DA’s office had alerted her of the filing.

"My heart breaks for Maite. My heart breaks for her siblings," Rodriquez told ABC News, adding, "The fact that these two people are being held accountable doesn’t change anything for me, it doesn’t bring her back."

Rodriguez said the indictments Thursday do not equate to "complete justice," saying, "Not everyone who … needs to be held accountable is going to be held accountable."

Javier Cazares, the father of Jackie Cazares, who was also killed in the shooting, confirmed that he, too, spoke with the DA’s office ahead of the filing.

"It’s something. We were hoping more, but they are going to finally bring someone to justice," Cazares said, echoing Rodriguez's concerns.

"We feel there should be more facing charges," he added.

