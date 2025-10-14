Former student stabs 3 staff members, plants 2 pipe bombs in California attack: Police

(LOS ANGELES) -- A former student at a school in California allegedly stabbed three staff members and planted two pipe bombs before being arrested, police said.

The Torrance Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred on Monday at approximately 8:15 a.m., when, they said, a former student from the Switzer Learning Center allegedly stabbed a total of three staff members and attempted to stab a fourth before fleeing the scene.

“Two of the victims were quickly transported to Harbor General Hospital and are currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” the Torrance Police Department said. “Third victim was treated on the scene by Torrance Fire Department.”

Following the incident, the suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement officials, which is when he told them that “he had placed two pipe bombs in the vicinity of 208 Street and Amapola Avenue,” according to the Torrance Police Department.

“Two devices were located, and they were determined to be incendiary devices, which were rendered safe by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad,” police said in a follow up statement later Monday. “Following a thorough investigation and assessment of the area, we are pleased to report that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad completed its investigation and determined the area safe.”

Police did not reveal the name, age or potential motive of the attack but did say that their investigation is currently open and ongoing.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation during this ongoing investigation,” police said.

“The Torrance Police Department would like to thank the community and the media for its cooperation and understanding during this situation,” authorities continued. “The safety and security of our community members is our utmost priority, and we also appreciate the prompt response from all assisting agencies involved.”

