Former NYPD detective pleads guilty to sending inappropriate texts to victims, having sex with woman he arrested

(NEW YORK) -- A former NYPD detective pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of misconduct and receipt of unlawful gratuities after he sent inappropriate messages to two women and had sex with a woman shortly after she was arrested.

Matthew Lambert resigned from the NYPD in December 2025. He was sentenced to two years' probation and is no longer eligible to be a police officer elsewhere in New York state.

“The defendant’s disturbing conduct is unacceptable for a member of law enforcement,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement announcing the guilty plea.

In March 2024, while investigating a missing package, Lambert texted the victim, “Not to be inappropriate, but do people tell you that you look way younger than you are.” He also sent a message saying, "Celebration drinks when this is over?” and “If you say no, I’m still gonna work hard on your case. I promise.”

The woman eventually blocked Lambert's phone number. Lambert and his lawyer did not answer questions going into and out of court.

During a separate investigation, Lambert texted an assault victim, "You are absolutely beautiful. I was shocked when I met you. I mean no disrespect to you and your relationship. I’m saying this in a respectful way. If that’s even possible.”

In May 2024, Lambert arrested a woman for petit larceny and told her he could “probably” issue her a desk appearance ticket and release her from custody.

Lambert also showed her a picture of his penis and, as they walked out of the station house, said, “I told you I was going to get you out,” prosecutors said.

Later that day, Lambert texted the woman, "If you want I could come say hello. Up to you. You tell me if you want me to.”

Lambert drove to the woman's house, and they had sex in his car. Afterward, he sent additional texts, including “You’re so cool,” and “Thanks for hanging out.”

“In addition to sending extremely inappropriate messages to victims while he was investigating their cases, he abused his power to engage in a sexual encounter with a woman he had arrested just hours earlier. This is not how anyone should be treated – whether a victim, witness, or person accused of a crime," Bragg said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.