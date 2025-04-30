Former Florida State star, Jets QB Jordan Travis retires from NFL at 24 due to medical advice over leg injury from FSU

New York Jets quarterback and former Florida State star Jordan Travis announced on Wednesday that he's retiring from the NFL at 24 years old.

Travis, who suffered a serious leg injury while playing for Florida State, cited medical advice regarding his injury for his decision to step away from football. Travis made the announcement with a hand-written note that he shared on social media.

"On November 18, 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn," Travis wrote. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts my leg never responded the way we hoped.

"After much prayer and consultation with my doctors and medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

The Jets confirmed that Travis had informed them of his decision to retire in a statement from general manager Darren Mougey.

"Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State," Mougey's statement reads. "It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best."

Travis sustained the injury late in his senior season at Florida State. His left foot got caught under a North Alabama defender while he was scrambling during a Week 12 game. He was taken off the field with an air cast on his leg and immediately transported to a local hospital. He was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated ankle.

It was a devastating injury that ended Travis' college career and derailed Florida State's national championship hopes. Florida State finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0. But in part because Travis was injured, the College Football Playoff selection committee left FSU out of the the four-team CFP field.

Travis was named ACC Player of the Year and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting despite missing Florida State's final two regular-season games. The Jets then selected Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Travis didn't play as a rookie. In March, Travis' agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN that the Jets "rushed" Travis' rehab process during his rookie season, causing a setback.

"His rehab with the Jets was not the best," <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/44066913/new-york-jets-contract-extensions-sauce-gardner-garrett-wilson">Jackson told ESPN</a>. "They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff, and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."

Jackson did not go into detail about the nature of the setback. At the time, he said that he was "optimistic" about Travis' prospects for the 2025 season. The Jets did not respond to Jackson's characterization of Travis' rehab.

Travis thanked the Jets and did not mention his rehab process in his retirement note.