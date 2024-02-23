Former employee accused of draining 24K bottles of wine at winery

WOODINVILLE, Wash — A former employee was arrested on suspicion of breaking into and draining roughly 24,000 bottles of wine at a Washington winery in November 2023.

Police say on Nov. 22, 2023, a man broke into Sparkman Cellars Winery and opened valves of large containers of Sauvignon Blanc, which drained onto the floor, according to our news partners at KIRO.

The winery said the bottles of wine were worth an estimated $600,000.

Officers arrested a man in his 60s who was identified as a former employee of the winery.

He was taken to jail and later released.

