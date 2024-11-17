Florida significantly boosts its bowl hopes with a 27-16 win over No. 22 LSU

Florida’s bowl chances are suddenly incredibly realistic after the Gators beat No. 22 LSU 27-16.

After LSU kicked a field goal to cut Florida’s lead to four with 5:18 to go, the Gators made it a two score game just three plays later when Jaden Baugh ran 55 yards for a score.

It was the second big play in the second half for a Florida offense that hardly ran any plays. Baugh’s run was just the 41st offensive play of the game for the Gators.

Florida scored in three plays on its previous drive after a bizarre LSU fumble. Garrett Nussmeier lost the ball as he was being sacked and ended up with LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. As Jones rumbled up the field to try to get a first down, Jones got stripped and lost the ball. Florida took over inside LSU territory and a 36-yard pass from DJ Lagway to Elijhah Badger set up a one-yard go-ahead TD from Ja’Kobi Jackson.

The win makes Florida 5-5 with a home game vs. No. 11 Ole Miss in Week 13 and a road trip to a 1-9 Florida State team in the regular season finale. Given how terrible Florida State has been, the Gators should be considerable favorites.

Simply settling for a bowl game is not how a Florida football season is supposed to go. But it's also an accomplishment of sorts given the Gators' injuries this season and a schedule that's been the toughest in college football.

A 7-6 season would provide a glimmer of hope for Billy Napier entering his fourth season. Florida didn't win seven games in either of Napier's first two seasons in Gainesville and Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin said earlier in the month that Napier would return in 2025.