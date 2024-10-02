Firefighters launch rescue operation for dog that fell into Florida cave

NEW YORK — A dog in Florida has been rescued by a team of firefighters after falling 14 feet into a cave in the middle of a field, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. Monday when officials from Marion County Fire Rescue in Ocala, Florida, received a call from a distressed dog owner reporting that his dog Bella had fallen into a 14-foot hole and he was unable to get her out, according to a statement from MCFR released on Monday detailing the incident.

“Marion Oaks Engine #24 arrived on scene at 7:08pm, finding Bella trapped in the hole,” authorities said. “Engine #24 Captain established command and requested our Technical Rescue Team on Tower #2 from Belleview Station #18.”

Rescuers were able to set up their rig successfully and a firefighter was subsequently lowered into the cave in an attempt to rescue Bella.

“Firefighters removed her from the cave and returned her safely to her owner,” MCFR said in their statement.

It is unclear if the cave was signposted, but Bella looked thrilled to be out of trouble in pictures released by the fire department.

“Amazing work to save this dog. God Bless you all,” said one person commenting on MCFR’s social media post announcing the rescue.

“MCFR, thank you for saving this angel,” said another commenter. “I will be forever grateful for guys like you. God bless.”

