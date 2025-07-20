Fire engine thief wanted after car-smashing rampage

(EVERETT, Wash.) -- A suspect remained on the loose Sunday after stealing a 35,000-pound fire engine in Everett, Washington, and going on a rampage, crashing into more than a dozen parked vehicles before abandoning the emergency rig and fleeing on foot, according to police and fire officials.

The theft of the Everett Fire Department pumper truck unfolded as its fire crew was on the fifth floor of a nearby building attending a medical emergency call, police said.

"Losing a fire engine in such a reckless manner not only jeopardizes the safety of our first responders but also puts our community at risk," Everett Police Chief John DeRousse said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, and any information that helps us resolve this incident is crucial. It is imperative that we hold the suspect accountable for their actions, and we will work diligently to bring them to justice."

The theft happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday in the 2900 block of Hoyt Avenue in Everett, according to police. Firefighters returning from the medical emergency call discovered their engine, a 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck, was missing, according to police.

Around that same time, the first 911 call came in reporting a fire engine had crashed into two parked vehicles and fled the scene, according to police.

Within a minute of getting the call, a second 911 caller reported that the fire engine had plowed into 10 parked vehicles and that the driver had abandoned the apparatus and ran from the scene, police said.

As officers responded to the crash sites, they came across three other scenes where vehicle or property -- including trees and a street sign -- had been damaged, police said.

At least 16 parked vehicles were damaged in the rampage, according to police.

The stolen fire engine also sustained significant damage and had to be taken out of service, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

"We are actively reviewing this incident and examining our policies and procedures to see what, if anything, can be done to help prevent such occurrences in the future," Everett Fire Chief Dave DeMarco said in a statement.

As the investigation continued on Sunday, police requested help from the community in identifying the suspect. Police asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators immediately.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.