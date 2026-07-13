Federal immigration authorities involved in shooting in Maine

(BIDDLEFORD, Maine) -- Federal immigration authorities were involved in a shooting in Biddeford, Maine, multiple sources told ABC News.

Local elected leaders, including Maine Speaker Ryan Fecteau, said in social media posts that at least one person was killed in the incident.

"A person was killed. ICE was involved," Fecteau alleged in a post on his Facebook account. "State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well."

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a social media post that she is "aware of reports that someone was fatally shot in Biddeford this morning, and ICE may be involved.

"My team and I are working to get more information and will share more as we learn it," Pingree said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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