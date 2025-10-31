FBI thwarts 'potential terrorist attack' in Michigan

(DETROIT) -- The FBI has thwarted "a potential terrorist attack" and arrested "multiple subjects" in Michigan, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel posted on X.

"Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland," Patel continued.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit field office confirmed there was law enforcement activity in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday. "There is no current threat to public safety," the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

