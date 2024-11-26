FBI special agent charged with sexually assaulting 2 women

BETHESDA, MD — An FBI special agent has been arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, and stands accused of sexually assaulting two women, according to police.

Special Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 40, is charged with 10 counts, including two counts of second-degree rape.

According to court records, the alleged attacks took place in May 2024 and September 2024.

Valdivia is in custody in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing in district court on Tuesday.

"The FBI takes allegations of criminal violations and misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the matter involving the recent arrest of an FBI employee and are fully cooperating with the Montgomery County Police Department," the FBI's Washington Field Office said in a statement to ABC News.

"Regarding the employment of Eduardo Valdivia, he is currently suspended pending the conclusion of the Montgomery County Police Department investigation," the statement said.

Valdivia was previously charged with attempted murder in a 2020 off-duty shooting after a verbal exchange on a Metro train car. The incident was captured by security cameras.

A jury in Montgomery County found Valdivia not guilty in that case after a trial in 2022.

