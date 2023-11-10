FBI seizes electronic devices of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK — The FBI seized the electronic devices of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation that previously brought the FBI to the home of his top fundraiser, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The FBI declined to comment to ABC News.

The mayor's office confirmed that the seizure took place on Monday. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing.

"As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The FBI previously searched the home of Brianna Suggs, Adams’ main fundraiser. The investigation seeks to determine whether the mayor’s campaign receives illegal foreign donations from Turkey with a Brooklyn construction company as a conduit sources told ABC News.

Boyd Johnson, a campaign attorney for Adams, said that it was discovered an individual recently acted improperly and they acted on that information.

"In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators. The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter. On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI's request and provided them with electronic devices. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation," Johnson said in a statement.

Investigators came to Adams after an event Monday evening to ask for all devices he had on his person, including an iPad and a phone, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Later, the mayor's office turned over more devices.

Most of the devices have been returned, according to the source.

