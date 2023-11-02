FBI raids home of top fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK — FBI agents searched the Crown Heights home Thursday of Brianna Suggs, a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The agents descended on the home on Lincoln Place in Brooklyn Thursday morning. The FBI declined to immediately comment on the reason, but acknowledged agents were at the address.

Adams unexpectedly returned from Washington, D.C., to New York despite a day of planned meetings with White House officials and other big city mayors on immigration.

His office said at the time the mayor was returning to "address a matter" but declined to elaborate.

Suggs was apparently at her home at the time of the search warrant. She has not been arrested.

City Hall referred ABC News to the mayor's campaign for comment.

"The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards," Adams 2021 campaign counsel Vito Pitta said in a statement. "The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate."

Suggs was an intern at Brooklyn Borough Hall when Adams was borough president in 2017, according to her Linkedin page, and coordinated fundraising for his 2021 mayoral campaign.

She says she raised $18.4 million for Adams’ 2021 campaign, and at least $900,000 so far for his 2025 reelection effort.

She also launched Brianna Suggs and Associates in June 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.