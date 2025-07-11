FBI offers $50,000 reward for info on person who 'appeared to fire a gun at law enforcement' during California ICE clashes

(CAMARILLO, Calif.) -- The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for a person who appeared to point and fire a weapon at federal law enforcement officers in Southern California on Thursday.

The alleged shooting occurred in Camarillo, in Ventura County, where protesters and federal agents were clashing over immigration raids. It allegedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Laguna Road, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

"FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo," Essayli said on social media.

Essayli, who heads the Central District of California office, added a photo of the suspect. He also shared a video of the incident that was shot by ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC. The person in the photo and video appeared to be wearing a black T-shirt and a white medical mask.

"Make no mistake: anyone who targets our agents will face the full force of federal prosecution," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

