FBI offers $25,000 reward for arrest in Kansas City interstate shootings

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) -- The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a string of shootings in Kansas City, Missouri.

Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, is not only the suspect in Tuesday's five shootings, but he is also wanted for allegedly shooting at a car days earlier in Wyandotte County, Kansas, the FBI said.

On June 11, an adult and a child were driving in Wyandotte County when their car was struck by gunfire, police said.

Then on Tuesday evening, five shooting incidents -- including one that was deadly -- unfolded in close succession from west to east along the Interstate 70 area, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves.

The four surviving victims -- three adults and one teenager -- told officers they were driving when one or more shots were fired into their cars, Graves said.

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, one adult suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two surviving victims had non-life-threatening injuries, Graves said.

An Uber driver taking passengers to the Kansas City World Cup game was among the victims, Graves said, and responding officers drove the fans to the match.

A motive is not known, Graves said.

On Tuesday night, Sanchez-Munoz allegedly barricaded himself inside a house in Independence, Missouri, east of Kansas City, and engaged in a standoff with police, authorities said.

At about 12:45 a.m., police reported the house was on fire, and firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze, Graves said. When responders entered the house, Sanchez-Munoz was not there, Graves said.

Sanchez-Munoz is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said, and they urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

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