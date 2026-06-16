FBI disrupts plot targeting UFC event at White House with explosive drones: Sources

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI disrupted an alleged plot targeting the "UFC Freedom 250" fights at the White House on Sunday that included explosive drones designed to target buildings in the area, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to ABC News that law enforcement became aware of the plot on June 10, the Wednesday prior to the event. He praised the "rapid action" of the FBI and its partners, including a "a multi-state operation."

Five people are in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to sources. The alleged suspects in custody include one individual from Cincinnati, Ohio, sources said.

Twenty-three people were allegedly in Signal chats discussing preoperational plans, according to sources. Some of those involved in the plot allegedly traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 according to sources.

FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials warned in a bulletin earlier this month that the fights were "attractive symbolic targets." There were no credible threats listed in the bulletin at the time.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship event was held in the evening on Sunday, June 14, on the grounds of the White House. Billed as a celebration of America's 250th anniversary, it also coincided with the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump, who was in attendance.

The alleged plot involved explosive-laden drones, according to sources, which were designed to hit buildings in the area to spur a mass evacuation.

A "second wave" targeting a security checkpoint was then planned, according to sources.

Patel said law enforcement response included a "multi-state operation."

"While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team -- we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens -- particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight," Patel said in his statement. "That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners, this work remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public as permitted."

Federal law prohibits flying drones in the airspace over the National Capital Region, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Washington field office told ABC News last week.

"We will have law enforcement drones for overwatch, but just to make it simple for the public, if they see a drone, we want them to report that," Tara McLeese, the special agent in charge, said at the time.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

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