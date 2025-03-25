FBI, DHS warn 'lone offenders' are likely carrying out Tesla attacks

WASHINGTON — Attacks on Tesla dealerships, cars and equipment are "rudimentary" and require little planning, according to an FBI and Department of Homeland Security assessment, which says lone offenders are the ones carrying out the attacks.

“These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night, making identification and arrest of the actors difficult,” the assessment says.

It comes as incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

“While they may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes, these tactics can cause accidental or intentional bodily harm,” the assessment dated March 21 and obtained by ABC News says. “Some individuals with political or social goals are likely to view the publicity surrounding these past incidents as validation that these tactics are successful in drawing public attention, and they may be galvanized to engage in similar violence.”

The bulletin also says that collaboration between state and local law enforcements can help track down the ones responsible.

“As of late March, the FBI and its law enforcement partners continue to investigate these incidents, and DHS and FBI are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to disrupt and deter future incidents,” the assessment says. “In the next twelve months, incidents targeting Tesla EVs and dealerships potentially pose an increased risk of injuries to civilians and first responders.”

On Monday, the FBI announced a task force to investigate the attacks on Tesla dealerships, cars and equipment.

The FBI's task force encompasses agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and FBI counterterrorism agents.

"The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X. "This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice."

President Donald Trump has called those carrying out the attacks "terrorists" and suggested those found guilty of participating in Tesla-related crimes could be sent to prison in El Salvador, referring to the administration's controversial move to deport alleged gang members to the country.

