Father charged with manslaughter after 1-year-old found dead in vehicle, strapped in car seat: Authorities

(BROOKWOOD, Ala.) -- An Alabama man has been charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old child was found dead in a vehicle, still strapped into a car seat, after the father had allegedly been drinking throughout the day while the infant was in his sole care, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to a home in Brookwood, in Tuscaloosa County, Wednesday evening after the child's family reported that the infant was found dead in the vehicle, authorities said.

"Initial investigation shows that the child was in the vehicle for an extended [amount] of time," Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said in a statement, noting that the temperatures that afternoon were in the mid-90s.

The child, whose name was not released, had been in the "sole care of its father all day," Kennedy said.

The father, identified by the sheriff's office as 30-year-old Logan Keith Chewning, allegedly admitted to drinking at different points throughout the day and leaving the residence at one point to buy more alcohol, authorities said.

"The father reported that he believed that the child had been sleeping in its crib but must have been left behind in the vehicle," Kennedy said.

Chewning was charged with manslaughter following consultation with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office said.

He is being held in jail, with a bond to be set by a judge at a later date. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The child's exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, authorities said.

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