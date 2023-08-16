Father arrested after handgun found in 3-year-old's backpack at school

SAN ANTONIO — (SAN ANTONIO) -- San Antonio police have arrested a 35-year-old father after his 3-year-old child showed up at pre-K with a handgun in his backpack.

Pete Robles has been arrested on charges of felony child endangerment, police said. The child has been placed in protective custody with Child Protective Services, according to police.

A teacher at the Pre-K 4 SA Center where the incident occurred found the handgun in the backpack of the student, police said.

An off-duty parks police officer, who was providing security at the pre-K, reported the incident to police.

The school said it will evaluate its safety protocols and it is working with police on the ongoing investigation, Pre-K 4 SA said in a statement on Facebook.

"The child was unaware that the gun was in the backpack. Staff immediately confiscated the weapon and turned the matter over to SAPD. For now, no backpacks will be allowed on campus as we work to evaluate and enhance safety protocols," Pre-K 4 SA said in a statement.

Police said there is a possibility of additional arrests and charges.

San Antonio police said they will maintain an increased presence at the school "for the foreseeable future" to provide additional assurance.

"This incident underscores the important collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel. Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement.

