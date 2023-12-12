Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Waiver Wire adds for Week 15

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'

The two go over the biggest injuries from Week 14 that could impact Week 15 fantasy lineups and identify six players, via secret list, they're nervous about starting the first weekend of the fantasy postseason. Behrens ends the pod by providing his top five waiver wire additions:

2:33 - Is Justin Fields playing good enough to stay in Chicago long term?

7:05 - Week 14 injuries fantasy impact

7:25 - Justin Herbert

11:26 - Justin Jefferson

17:32 - Nico Collins + CJ Stroud

24:52 - Goodbye to the Coping Corner

28:38 - Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter

28:50 - Playoff Panic candidate #1

34:37 - Playoff Panic candidate #2

39:32 - Playoff Panic candidate #3

44:04 - Playoff Panic candidate #4

48:20 - Playoff Panic candidate #5

50:55 - Playoff Panic candidate #6

56:12 - New Segment Alert! Fantasy Forensic Files starts next week

57:55 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 15

