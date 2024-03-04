Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Plenty of under-the-radar players available to help down the stretch

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

There are plenty of under-the-radar gems sitting on the waiver wire. This edition takes a look at a few players who could make for strong long-term additions while maintaining a focus on taking advantage of teams with busy schedules for this week.

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (35% rostered)

Grubauer has played well following a 24-game absence because of a lower-body injury. Since returning to the lineup, he has earned a 4-1-0 record with a .942 save percentage and one shutout in six appearances. Grubauer has surrendered three goals or fewer in each of his five starts during that span. Joey Daccord has also struggled, going 1-2-1 with an .899 save percentage, since Grubauer came back. Seattle has plenty of ground to make up in the wild-card race, so riding the hot hand between the pipes will be imperative. The netminder of choice for that right now is Grubauer, and his fantasy stock is growing as a result.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Arizona Coyotes (26% rostered)

Schmaltz has accounted for four goals and four assists over his past seven outings. Despite Clayton Keller's absence because of an upper-body injury, Schmaltz has remained a consistent offensive threat. That bodes very well for when Keller is back alongside him on the top line, which could come at some point this week. Schmaltz has been hot and cold this campaign but has operated at nearly a point-per-game pace over the previous two seasons. He makes for a strong pickup with the Coyotes scheduled to play four times this week, including twice against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (26% rostered)

Pinto has been productive since making his season debut in late January. He has collected six goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances. The 23-year-old center has also picked up 57 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 20 hits. Pinto has averaged a career-high 17:42 of ice time in 2023-24 while occupying a top-six role and seeing time on the top power-play unit. Ottawa has a three-game road trip out West this week, which includes stops in Anaheim and San Jose.

Tyson Foerster, C/RW, Philadelphia Flyers (19% rostered)

Foerster has netted nine goals in his past nine outings. He has compiled six tallies, 16 shots on target and one assist across five contests since his return to the lineup from a foot injury. Over that span, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 19:08 of ice time. Foerster, who is tied for the second-most goals (16) among rookies, has been credited with 65 hits over 57 contests this campaign.

Matias Maccelli, LW, Arizona Coyotes (13% rostered)

Maccelli has been all over the scoresheet since early January, generating five goals and 17 points in 23 outings. He has notched three markers and five helpers over his six-game point streak. Maccelli leads the Coyotes with 33 assists and ranks second on the team with 44 points through 61 matches. The 23-year-old forward isn't a stranger to heating up down the stretch. Maccelli amassed seven goals and 19 points in his final 22 appearances of the 2022-23 campaign. As previously mentioned, Arizona has a busy week ahead, which makes Maccelli a good short-term addition for fantasy managers. It also doesn't hurt that he has some long-term upside.

Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (4% rostered)

Novak displayed plenty of potential in 2022-23 en route to registering 17 goals and 43 points in 51 appearances. He is on pace to exceed those totals this season, but his scoring rates have significantly decreased. Still, Novak has been rolling offensively recently. He has produced five goals and 13 points in his past 13 contests. He has four power-play points (two goals, two assists) and 23 shots during that span. The surging Predators play four times this week, with matchups against Montreal, Buffalo, Columbus and Minnesota.

Ryan McDonagh, D, Nashville Predators (4% rostered)

McDonagh has enjoyed his best stretch of the season, piling up two goals and nine assists across his past 12 appearances. He has contributed 16 shots, seven hits and 24 blocks over that span. McDonagh hasn't been much of an offensive force since posting 46 points over 82 games with Tampa Bay in 2018-19, but his multi-category coverage makes him an intriguing pickup during Nashville's red-hot play. Take advantage of his scoring spree and the Predators' four-game week.