Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs for drafts

Another year, another round of fantasy football tight end rankings — another season when Travis Kelce is the number-one option available.

When will the cliff come for the 33-year-old Kelce? Will there even be one for him?

Fantasy managers definitely don't expect it this year — he's been going as high as sixth, according to ADP.

It's hard to bet against Kelce. He's single-handedly provided the most dominant positional edge one can have for the past few seasons.

Beyond Kelce, however, the tight end position remains muddy and hard to decipher. I think we can all agree that we hope some new names emerge to help create some depth and consistency at fantasy tight end.

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

Will Travis Kelce remain the dominant force here? Who else will emerge at the position? Who's your top fantasy TE target?