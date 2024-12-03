Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Happy Bye-pocalypse 2.0! The good news? It's the last week of the season where you'll have to deal with byes in your fantasy leagues. The bad news? There are six teams out! Those teams include the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans — meaning a massive shortage in flex options this week, making your start/sit decisions all the more crucial.

Among those worth consistent consideration in the flex as of late is Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle, who has taken over the backfield and is proving to be one of the league's most consistent producers at the position ... even if he hasn't quite yielded the upside of a Saquon Barkley.

Dowdle is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game and his best fantasy performance of the season, totaling 123 scrimmage yards and a score on 25 touches. This week, he'll face the Cincinnati Bengals' defense that just allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers 500+ yards of offense. Is Dowdle a must-flex in Week 14? Find out where he stands in our team's Week 14 RB rankings:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 14? And who are you sitting to play them?