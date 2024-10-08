Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy football managers! We've got four teams on a bye this week unfortunately, one of those four teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings) happens to roster a top-three fantasy wideout in Justin Jefferson.

Given that other wideouts on those teams are already lost to injury (Rashee Rice, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp) or bad quarterback play (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle), identifying the best depth plays is as crucial as ever.

Those missing one of those key wideouts might just want to consider Cowboys third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert, who is coming off the best game of his young career filling in for the injured Brandin Cooks.

Tolbert posted a 7-87-1 stat line on 10 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, and this week, he'll face the Detroit Lions' secondary that ranks top-three in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers.

Find out where Tolbert lands in our team's Week 6 wide receiver rankings coming off a hot performance:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 6?